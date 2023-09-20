The CEO of Adidas still has plenty of nice things to say about Kanye West.

Appearing on the “In Good Company” podcast earlier this month, Bjørn Gulden defended the rapper and former collaborator over his antisemitic statements last year.

“I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I would call street culture,” Gulden said.

Talking specifically about West’s bigoted remarks, the CEO said, “Very unfortunate, because I don’t think he meant what he said, and I don’t think he’s a bad person.”

Last October, in a post on Instagram, West appeared to suggest that rapper Diddy is controlled by Jews. His account was locked, prompting him to go on Twitter and post that he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people.”

From there, numerous earlier antisemitic comments by West came to light, and the rapper himself doubled down on his views.

Adidas, which had collaborated with West on his Yeezy line, was one of a number of brands to cut ties with the rapper.