Cheryl Burke is “doing great” after her split from Matthew Lawrence.

Burke and Lawrence’s divorce was finalized in September 2022, marking the official end to their three-year marriage.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer — who has been promoting her new iHeartRadio podcast “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” — recently spoke to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, insisting she couldn’t be better post-divorce.

“Instead of me running away, I’ve made a conscious effort just to face my feelings.”

She shared, “I’m doing great. I feel like I’m thriving. I have developed an amazing relationship with myself. I can actually say to you and not like shy away from saying that I truly love myself like it’s been a freakin’ journey.

“Has it been easy? No. There have been so many different ups and downs and it’s been at times like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know if I can make it.’ And it’s been so much pain. But instead of me running away, I’ve made a conscious effort just to face my feelings.

“And it’s shocking to me how much easier that is than to run away from that. Feelings are like the waves of the ocean, they come and go. And it’s not necessarily the reality of the situation, but it’s the reality of the situation within you that you have to face,” Burke — who tied the knot with Lawrence in 2019 — continued.

“I think we all have our own identity but that’s something we have to find within ourselves and that’s something that I’ve learned.”

As Patel questioned what Burke has learned throughout the tough experience, she replied, “I’ve learned to respect myself. I’ve learned [that] without loving or at least liking yourself and respecting yourself, how do you set boundaries in general? There’s no such thing? Like it’s all a domino effect.

“I think everything outside of me identified who I was as a person and that’s just not true because that’s just so temporary. I think we all have our own identity but that’s something we have to find within ourselves and that’s something that I’ve learned.”

