The internet got it wrong on this one.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, 28, has officially squashed viral online rumours that she was beefing with Justin Timberlake, 42, backstage at the 2023 VMA’s in Newark, New Jersey, last Tuesday.

In fact, the speculation is so off that Megan is not only cool with the “SexyBack” singer but wants to collaborate on a track with him one day.

“We got to go bring sexy back, so I’m excited,” she spilled to Us Weekly while promoting her brand partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The backstage video that attracted online clicks and headlines showed the “WAP” rapper flailing her fingers around as Timberlake approached her. Many assumed she was angry with him, but she clarified that wasn’t the case.

‘I don’t have any apps on my phone right now, like social media-wise, so I didn’t know what the hell anybody was talking about. And my friend called me, she’s like, ‘Were you arguing with Justin Timberlake?’ I said, ‘Why would you ask me that? Like, in what world would they say [I’d] be arguing with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?’ added the Texas Southern University graduate.

She explained that she talks with her hands, and there was no ill will towards the former NSYNC member.

“I was just telling him, like, ‘No, no, no. I can’t hear you. I have my in-ears in. This meeting right here does not count. I’m going to meet you after this.'”