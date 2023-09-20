Click to share this via email

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are taking a stroll.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted together out for a walk in the Tribeca neighbourhood of New York.

The pair walked arm-in-arm, with the “Free Guy” star wearing a a striped T-shirt, grey jeans and sneakers, while his wife, the “Gossip Girl” star, looked great in a purple sweater and baggy black pants.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, on Sept. 9, Lively and Reynolds celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. They share four children together.

Last month, Reynolds celebrated his wife’s 36th birthday with a post on Instagram.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon,” he wrote at the time.