In 2016, Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana endured the heartbreak of losing their unborn child via miscarriage at 20 weeks.

In a new interview with People, the “Hell’s Kitchen” star is opening up about the tragic loss of their son, whom they’d named Rocky.

“There’s no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough,” Ramsay admitted. “Watching the trauma unfold, it’s this life-changing moment.”

However, Ramsay said that the experience ultimately strengthened the entire family, bringing he and wife even closer to their other children, daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda, 21, and son Oscar, 4.

“We wouldn’t have had Oscar had we not lost Rocky,” said Ramsay. “There was no substitute — far from it — but it brought us a bond that you’d never experience in a normal situation.”

Ramsay credits his wife’s strength for he and their children getting past that sad episode.

“That’s the power of Tana,” he shared. “Just watching the way that she dealt with it — and opened up with other friends and women in close proximity that could give advice — she was incredible straight after that.”

Noting that their children “get a lot of strength from their mom,” Ramsay added, “There’s a lot of things that Tana’s done, that we wouldn’t be here today without that strength.”

Back in June, on the seven-year anniversary of Rocky’s death, Tana shared a family photo taken while she was still pregnant.

“Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky – born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive,” she wrote in the caption. “Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me👼🏻🖤 xxxxxxxx.”