Demi Lovato is sharing some very candid details about herself.

On Tuesday, the pop star appeared on the “LadyGang” podcast opened up about her very fulfilling relationship to sex.

“I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” Lovato said.

“Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody,” she added.

Lovato, who is currently dating Canadian musician Jutes, also talked on the podcast about how she met her boyfriend last year.

“The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session,” she said. “He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

The singer continued, “I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked In. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself.'”

She added that they didn’t start dating “for a couple of months” because Jutes was “just so focused on the music.”