There’s plenty of room in the boy band universe.

On SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday, the reunited members of 98 Degrees stopped by and shared their reaction to NSYNC making a comeback of their own.

Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brothers Nick and Drew Lachey joked about it when asked “how annoyed” they felt about their old rivals’ announcement of their first new song in 20 years.

“Stole the thunder,” Nick laughed, but Jeffre quickly added, “It’s a boy band universe.”

In fact, all four members of the band expressed their excitement at both boy bands being reunited.

“When one succeeds, we all succeed. Because we’re all kind of like us, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, we’re all clumped into the same, into the same kind of pile there. So, if one’s elevated, it elevates everybody,” Drew said.

Nick added, “But I mean, happy for those guys personally too, because we obviously know them well at this point. And excited for the fact that they’re hopefully gonna do this — they’ve held up for a long time, so [have it] be a big moment. Yeah. Fingers crossed.”

98 Degrees, who had gone on hiatus in 2003, got back together in 2012 and then officially reformed the following year for the album 2.0, and have been active ever since.