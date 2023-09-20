Taylor Swift has been serving look after look this week while strutting around NYC. The girl knows how to deliver a catchy hook and a stylish look.
She’s been giving peak fall fashion on a silver platter while dining out with her celeb girl gang, including Blake Lively and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig. In the latest star-spotting snaps of her and Sophie Turner, who both share Joe Jonas as a past lover, the music industry maven donned a comfy and cute long denim jacket, which she stylishly paired with an autumnal burgundy dress and brown snakeskin boots.
Though most of us can only muster enough cash for a grande pumpkin spice latté (or if you’re more of an Apple Crisp girlie!) at Starbucks and not really for designer labels, you can get Swift’s ever-so-chic fall fashion picks for more affordable prices on Amazon Canada.
Long Denim Jacket
With the effortless chic quality of the Red era yet the elegant fitted silhouette of the Midnights era, this jacket closely embodies Swift’s NYC fashion fit.
Price: $65-$69, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-2XL.
Distressed Denim Jacket
This distressed spin on the long denim jacket style is a nice way of adding a cute dose of spice to your fall collection.
Price: $74. Available in sizes S-2XL.
Loose Fitting Long Denim Jacket
Super similar to Swift’s NYC serve, this denim jacket rocks a loose fit and dangles past the knee.
Price: $86-$129, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-4XL.
Lapel Button Down Denim Jacket
With a more trench coat style, this look is definitely a Midnights era staple.
Price: $74-$75, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-L.
Ripped Denim Jacket
The rips in this one are definitely more of a Reputation-era serve. However, with pocket lapels and lightweight material, you’ll still be giving a bit of Red.
Price: $66-$73, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-2XL.
Other Styles
Fleece Denim Jacket
Fleece never goes out of style, and it’s also perfect to keep around for the season after fall (sigh, winter.)
Price: $88-$89, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-2XL.
Mid-Long Denim Jacket
This boyfriend fit is a more relaxed approach to what Swift favoured in NYC.
Price: $35. Available in sizes XS-2XL.
Distressed Denim Boyfriend Jacket
With a frayed hemline and buttoned cuffs, this distressed denim jacket perfectly adds some subtle edge to your fall attire.
Price: $49, available in sizes S-2XL.
Medium Denim Jacket
This denim jacket is a more casual and timeless fall look, offering less length but still bringing snugness.
Price: $71-$74, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XL.
Wrangler Denim Jacket
This fall jacket features flap button front pockets and a fitted silhouette.
Price: $53. Available in sizes S-XL.
Plus Size Wash Denim Jacket
A collared and cuffed denim jacket available in a more plus size style.
Price: $71. Available in sizes 1X-4X.
Distressed Oversized Jacket
This style still brings the distressed look while merging it with a somewhat baggier style.
Price: $81-$84. Available in sizes L-4XL.
