Taylor Swift has been serving look after look this week while strutting around NYC. The girl knows how to deliver a catchy hook and a stylish look.

She’s been giving peak fall fashion on a silver platter while dining out with her celeb girl gang, including Blake Lively and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig. In the latest star-spotting snaps of her and Sophie Turner, who both share Joe Jonas as a past lover, the music industry maven donned a comfy and cute long denim jacket, which she stylishly paired with an autumnal burgundy dress and brown snakeskin boots.

Though most of us can only muster enough cash for a grande pumpkin spice latté (or if you’re more of an Apple Crisp girlie!) at Starbucks and not really for designer labels, you can get Swift’s ever-so-chic fall fashion picks for more affordable prices on Amazon Canada.

(L-R): Taylor Swift, Denim Jackets — Photos (L-R): BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com, Amazon Canada

chouyatou — Photo: Amazon Canada

With the effortless chic quality of the Red era yet the elegant fitted silhouette of the Midnights era, this jacket closely embodies Swift’s NYC fashion fit.

Price: $65-$69, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-2XL.

chouyatou — Photo: Amazon Canada

This distressed spin on the long denim jacket style is a nice way of adding a cute dose of spice to your fall collection.

Price: $74. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Jofemuho — Photo: Amazon Canada

Super similar to Swift’s NYC serve, this denim jacket rocks a loose fit and dangles past the knee.

Price: $86-$129, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-4XL.

CHICZONE — Photo: Amazon Canada

With a more trench coat style, this look is definitely a Midnights era staple.

Price: $74-$75, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-L.

chouyatou — Photo: Amazon Canada

The rips in this one are definitely more of a Reputation-era serve. However, with pocket lapels and lightweight material, you’ll still be giving a bit of Red.

Price: $66-$73, depending on the size. Available in sizes XS-2XL.

Other Styles

CHARTOU — Photo: Amazon Canada

Fleece never goes out of style, and it’s also perfect to keep around for the season after fall (sigh, winter.)

Price: $88-$89, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Omoone — Photo: Amazon Canada

This boyfriend fit is a more relaxed approach to what Swift favoured in NYC.

Price: $35. Available in sizes XS-2XL.

With a frayed hemline and buttoned cuffs, this distressed denim jacket perfectly adds some subtle edge to your fall attire.

Price: $49, available in sizes S-2XL.

Cantonwalker — Photo: Amazon Canada

This denim jacket is a more casual and timeless fall look, offering less length but still bringing snugness.

Price: $71-$74, depending on the size. Available in sizes S-XL.

Wrangler Authentics — Photo: Amazon Canada

This fall jacket features flap button front pockets and a fitted silhouette.

Price: $53. Available in sizes S-XL.

Allegra K — Photo: Amazon Canada

A collared and cuffed denim jacket available in a more plus size style.

Price: $71. Available in sizes 1X-4X.

Floerns — Photo: Amazon Canada

This style still brings the distressed look while merging it with a somewhat baggier style.

Price: $81-$84. Available in sizes L-4XL.