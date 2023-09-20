Gisele Bündchen is expanding her property portfolio.

In a new interview with People, the Brazilian supermodel revealed that she recently bought a farm.

As she explained, her daughter Vivian — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady — is an avid horseback rider.

“Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central,” she shared.

“I was like, ‘I can’t live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter,'” she said.

“This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves…” she added.

In fact, Vivian is so passionate about horses that she’s already working on her mom to get her another one.

“He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he’s a very easy horse,” Bündchen said of her daughter’s current horse, Item. “But she’s already like, ‘Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.’ I’m like, ‘Calm down.’ ‘I’ll work, Mom. I’ll work and I’ll help you.’ She’s like, ‘I need to jump higher.’ I’m like, ‘You’re 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You’re going to be fine. I think it’s fine where you’re jumping right now.'”