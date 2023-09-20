Stephen Fry has reportedly been hospitalized after falling off the stage of London’s O2 Arena after delivering a talk during the three-day CogX Festival.

According to the Daily Mail, the accident took place last Thursday, with the 66-year-old British comedian reported to have suffered injuries to his ribs and one of his legs.

Reports indicate that Fry — who can currently be seen in “The Morning Show” — had finished his talk and was exiting the stage when he accidentally tumbled off the edge, falling six feet.

“It looked like it was too dark and there didn’t look like there was a handrail,” a source told the Mail.

“He fell two metres to the floor,” the source added. “He looked to have been hurt as he had to leave in a wheelchair.”

“We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen’s accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI,” a rep for the CogX Festival said in a statement.

“We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery. We have opened our own inquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details,” the spokesperson noted.

Even though the accident took place nearly a week ago, Fry is reportedly still hospitalized; according to the Mail, it’s “unclear” why he remains in hospital.