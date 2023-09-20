Sufjan Stevens won’t be doing much in the way of promotion for his upcoming album, Javelin, and explained by in a post he shared on his website.

In the post, the singer-songwriter revealed he’s been hospitalized after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, described as “a rare neurological disorder in which your immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system — the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.” Symptoms can be mild or severe, with the worst cases resulting in complete paralysis.

“It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work.”

“Hi Friends. Quick update on my life. I’m very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven’t been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is bc I am in the hospital,” he wrote.

“Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests — MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc. — the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barré Syndrome. Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life,” he continued.

“On September 8, I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again,” Stevens shared.

“It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful,” he wrote. “I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!”

He concluded, by signing off, “yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens.”

Last year, former adult film star Jenna Jameson revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and shared her experience with fans via social media.