Runway legend Naomi Campbell is slashing her stilettos into the stigmas Black women face.

In her new Apple TV+ doc, “The Super Models”, the generation-defining supreme supermodel – who has catwalked for brands like Marc Jacobs and Chanel – explains that being labelled as “difficult” throughout her career has been fuelled by racism.

READ MORE: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington And Linda Evangelista Reunite On The Runway For London Fashion Week

“It was hard to be an outspoken Black woman and I definitely got the cane for it many times,” she remembered in the third episode of the throwback series.

After leaving Ford’s modelling agency for Elite, Campbell was offered a contract with beauty company Revlon. Upon learning how little it was compared to what she made in a day, she told a meeting full of people that she wouldn’t accept the offer.

She said that decision led to her being labelled as “difficult” by Elite founder John Casablancas.

READ MORE: ‘The Super Models’ Trailer: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista And Christy Turlington Spotlight Their Remarkable Careers

“And he then decided he was going to go to the press and say I was difficult and that he fired me.”

An old talk show clip in the doc shows Campbell sharing quite the brutally honest description of Casablancas, stating: “He was very undignified. He got very nasty, which I personally felt that it was just exploitation because he knows my name will be printed in the paper and it will be a big press thing for Elite. But I have nothing to say about him. I think his behavior was totally undignified.”

Campbell reflected on the label, saying the stigma haunted her in the industry for decades.

“The Super Models”, which also highlights the impact of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, debuts tonight, Sept. 20, exclusively on Apple TV+.