Earlier this year, Chris Evans starred alongside Ana de Armas in “Ghosted”, a rom-com spy thriller that cleverly swapped gender roles by making de Armas’ character a skiller super-spy while Evans was the dude in distress that required rescuing.

Reviews were not great, racking up a mere 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Among the more choice observations came from The Observer (which noted the film “fares no better as an action-adventure film than it does as a romantic comedy”), The Guardian (“a chemistry-free pairing in Apple’s catastrophically misfiring mockbuster”) and Rolling Stone (“one of the worst rom-coms in recent memory”).

“We could have been better.”

Discussing the reviews in a new interview with GQ, Evans admitted the film wasn’t great.

“’Ghosted’, to me, felt like a movie that I grew up on, a movie that maybe we don’t see very much anymore. And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films,” Evans said.

“I didn’t think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don’t think they have, despite the fact, I mean, technically I think we did okay … in terms of viewership,” he continued.

Admitting that “critics didn’t like” the movie, he admitted “that’s more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience.”

He added: “I think the appetite’s there, if it’s done properly. We could have been better.”