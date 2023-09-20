Lana Del Rey has avoided the small-screen stage for years following her widely-discussed 2012 “SNL” performance.

While covering The Hollywood Reporter, the critically acclaimed songwriter and singer, 38, explained her decision to depart from televised performances after her infamous rendition of her hit tracks “Blue Jeans” and “Video Games” on the skit series.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey’s Dad, Robert Grant, Loves Being Called ‘Nepo Daddy,’ But Admits Daughter Is ‘Understandably Cautious’

Despite being sent a multitude of offers to bring her pipes to network television, Del Rey admitted she only chose to perform “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” from Chemtrails Over The Country Club on a 2020 episode of “The Tonight Show” – which featured no live audience due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“Maybe [performing on TV is] something else I’ll grow into more, like touring. And don’t get me wrong. I toured for nine years of my life. It was nonstop. It was tough. But you know in your heart when it’s the right time. And it’s never been the right time,” Del Rey, real name Lizzy Grant, reflected to the publication.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey Spotted Working At Waffle House In Alabama

Del Rey seemingly hinted that the “SNL” moment caused her to lose stage courage, stating: “Maybe now, even if I didn’t feel confident, I would do it anyway. But there was a reason not to feel confident.”

The “SNL” performance, Del Rey’s first televised North American performance, was heavily criticized for her nervous vocals. Kristen Wiig even parodied it in a later episode of the show.

“I didn’t know if it would be received well,” she said of another televised performance. “But there’s a lot of weirdos out there now, so, we’re fine. We’re in good company.”

Del Rey will be taking the stage in Huntsville, Alabama, tomorrow night (Sept. 21) on her 2023 tour, which supports her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.