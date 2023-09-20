Alix Earle is setting the record straight about accusations that she began NFL player Braxton Berrios while he was still involved with ex Sophia Culpo.

The social media influencer appeared on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked Earle about being dubbed a “mistress” and “homewrecker” by social media users who believe she was responsible for ending Berrios’ relationship with Culpo.

“No, they were not together.”

“It is so triggering to even hear you say that,”Earle said.

“When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, ‘Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,'” she continued.

“I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f**k would I do that?” Earle continued, declaring, “No, they were not together.”

She also shared her speculation on how the allegations of cheating first gained steam.

“I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online and I was seen hanging out with this guy. So, everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me,” she added.

“You know I was asking for the receipts right away,” she insisted.

“I was probably more psycho than she was,” Alix said. “I was like there’s just no f**king way this happened. I was checking everything. We have probably been over this probably a 110 times because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously of course, you’ll probably do that to me too and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”