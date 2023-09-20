Anne Hathaway is clapping back at the notion that a woman’s body should immediately “snap back” to its pre-pregnancy condition after having a baby.

In a new interview with People, Hathaway addressed these unrealistic expectations placed on new moms.

“Aging is just another word for living.”

“People don’t talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it,” she explained.

“It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn’t snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that,” she continued.

“With my second [Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are parents to Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3], it took every minute of those three years,” she shared. “Let your body be a body. There’s nowhere to get to. It’s just now. Be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations.”

She also discussed aging, and how similarly unrealistic expectations come into play as we get older.

“Aging is just another word for living,” she said. “And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you. I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I’m taking much better care of myself.”