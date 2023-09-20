Back in July, some photos and video emerged online in which Lana Del Rey, wearing a server’s uniform, is waiting on customers at an Alabama Waffle House.

The photos — in which she even sported a “Lana” name badge — quickly went viral.

“I wish my album had gone as viral.”

However, Del Rey never did explain what was going on, or whether she actually was working at an Alabama Waffle House.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Del Rey is finally breaking her silence about those viral pics.

As she explained, she had been hanging out at the restaurant with her brother and sister for a few hours when some staffers approached with a suggestion.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey Spotted Working At Waffle House In Alabama

“We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’ ” she recalled. “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

It wasn’t long before she began serving customers.

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup,” she said.

Looking back at the experience, she marvelled at the power of the internet.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey Unexpectedly Quits Social Media: ‘Good Luck And Love U’

“I wish my album had gone as viral,” she joked.

“I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!'” she said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”