More than 30 years after they tied the knot, Cindy Crawford is looking back on her short-lived marriage to Richard Gere.

In the newly released Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Super Models”, the now-57-year-old runway icon reflected on her 22-year-old self when she met the movie star. The two tied the knot in 1991 and announced their separation three years later.

“In the beginning of a relationship, when you’re a young woman, you’re like, ‘You like baseball? I like baseball. You’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that,” she said, referencing Gere’s longtime practice of the religion.

Added Crawford, “You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with.”

Crawford’s supermodel days also shifted during her marriage to Gere, as she veered away from “the fashion elite” and took charge of other career opportunities, like her famed Pepsi commercial.

“He was older, so I just was like in a different circle,” she recalled, “and not doing some of those same fashiony things anymore.”

Still, she unforgettably brought the style to the 1991 Oscars, her first time attending the awards show. “If I’m going to go to the Oscars, I better be a freaking supermodel,” she recalled thinking at a time when stars were not embracing glamour. Crawford ultimately made a sartorial splash on the carpet in an unforgettable plunging red Versace gown. “When I showed up in that red dress,” she said, “I think it was a little like, ‘Wow, fashion is back at the Oscars.'”

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs/Archives

Of their marriage, Crawford previously said on “Oprah’s Master Class”, “I think a lot of what happened with Richard and I was I was still 22 and at 22 as a young woman, I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be… He was already 37, so in some ways he knew that I was still growing and changing. I didn’t want to hear it from him because at 22, you think you know everything and you think you’re already formed and then you realize 10 years later, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, they were totally right.'”

Crawford went on to marry Rande Gerber, with whom she recently celebrated 25 years of marriage. Gere later wed model and actress Carey Lowell, with whom he shares son Homer. The two split after 11 years of marriage. In 2018, he married Alejandra Silva, and the couple has since welcomed two children.

Added the now-mom of Kaia Gerber, 22, and Presley Gerber, 24, “I just think your twenties for women is such a time where you’re starting to come into your own and feel your own power and connect to your inner strength and it’s hard to change in a relationship because what one person might have signed up for and then all of a sudden you’re not that anymore… I think I was more willing at 22 to be like, ‘OK, I’ll follow’ and then you start going, ‘Well, I don’t want to just follow. I want to lead sometimes and I want to walk side by side sometimes.'”

“The Super Models” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

