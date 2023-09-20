Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber has millions of fans, but who knew that Olivia Wilde was among them?

The actress/director made that clear during a recent appearance on “Subway Takes”, the one-minute talk show that takes place on a New York City subway train.

“Good singers shouldn’t do karaoke.”

During her chat with host Kareen Rahma, the conversation turned to karaoke, and Wilde shared her belief that only people who can’t sing should be doing karaoke.

“Good singers shouldn’t do karaoke,” she declared, explaining why professional singers should sing professionally, and leave karaoke to the amateurs.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Lawsuit Filed By Former Nanny ‘Fully Dismissed’

“It’s not for them,” she explained.

“They can go get paid to do that. We in the non-good singing community… pay good money to be able to go and sing… badly.”

Asked if she’s a good karaoke singer, Wilde replied, “I’m terrible, but that’s the point. I take pride in being booed off, because that’s great.”

She continued by stating, “It doesn’t even matter how good you are, there’s no singer good enough that I want to see them do karaoke well.”

READ MORE: Sources Say Olivia Wilde’s Lawyers’ Report That Jason Sudeikis Is Trying To ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’ Is ‘Insane’

“If you’re Justin Bieber doing karaoke…” Rahma interjected.

“The greatest singer on Earth!” Wilde proclaimed.

According to Wilde, her own skills as a vocalist are lacking.

“I don’t even sing ‘Happy Birthday’ at birthday parties because I’ll ruin it,” she admitted.

She also revealed her ideal karaoke song: Blondie’s “One Way or Another”.