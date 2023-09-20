Cara Delevinge is “furious” after her X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked, and says she’s ready to ditch it entirely.

On Monday, the model/actress posted a tweet, reading, “I was hacked a week ago and it took so long to be able to get back into my account.”

“I am going to delete my account so this never happens again.”

She continued, “If you ever see anything about Mac books or trying to sell anything from this twitter, it is NOT REAL!!! Sorry guys! I sincerely apologize.”

She followed up with another tweet, slamming the Elon Musk-owned social media platform for taking its sweet time in addressing her hack.

“I am so angry at twitter or whatever the f*ck it’s called now for taking so long to get my account back!!” she wrote.

“So many people got scammed and I am furious,” she added, noting that she will continue to maintain her other accounts on different social media outlets.

“I am going to delete my account so this never happens again,” she wrote. “Still on instagram, threads and tik tok. Again, I am so sorry for this.”

As of Wednesday evening, Delevingne’s X account remained active.