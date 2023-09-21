Halsey has a new man in her life.

On Monday, the 28-year-old singer was spotted out on a date night with Canadian actor Avan Jogia, almost five months after her split from Alev Aydin.

According to The Daily Mail, the pair had been seen hanging together in recent months, but the status of their relationship remained unconfirmed.

But on Monday, the two were photographed getting very cozy and kissing while out together at the Cara Hotel in Los Angeles, and later watching a live performance outdoors.

Halsey was done up in very rock appropriate attire, wearing a vintage Sepultura T-shirt tied up to show off her abs, along with a black leather jacket and belt, as well as a black pixie haircut.

Jogia is best known for his role as Beck Oliver in the TV series “Victorious”, which ended in 2013. Since then, he has appeared in “Now Apocalypse”, “Zombieland: Double Tap” and more.

In April, Halsey and her ex, Aydin, split after dating for five years. The two share a 2-year-old son.