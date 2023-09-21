Len Goodman’s legacy is living on.

As “Dancing with the Stars” gets ready to kick off its 32nd season next week, the show is paying tribute to the late, legendary head judge.

“The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing with the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl,” executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today.

Goodman, an English professional ballroom dancer, appeared as the head judge on the original U.K. series “Strictly Come Dancing”.

In 2005, he joined the American version of the reality competition for its first season, sticking with the show until announcing his retirement during season 31 in November 2022.

He died on April 22, 2023 from cancer, just days before his 79th birthday.

“We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he’s had to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and how much he meant to all of us,” Green said.

“Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us,” the producer added.