Nicki Minaj’s husband is being put under house arrest.

On Wednesday, journalist Meghann Cuniff reported that a federal judge in Los Angeles ordered Kenneth Petty to serve up to 120 days in home detention over threats made toward rapper Offset.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record. This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” the signed order reads.

Thanks to everyone who @'d me on this tonight. You all are an amazing case alert system. For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/HoORyUYyNR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

Petty has had numerous legal run-ins, including being sentenced to one year of home confinement, along with three years probation, in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender.

In 1995, he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York.

The current house arrest order is related to a video Petty posted to social media in which he warned Offset that he would be “planning your funeral.”

Nicki Minaj husband Big Zoo goon explains why the beef happened with Offset and drops the dms that offset supposedly sent pic.twitter.com/sPfzahTAIr — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 16, 2023

Direct messages between the two also surfaced, in which Offset responded, “Where you located. You n***as old ash in female business with no money for war. Don’t post me either since you a gangsta right.”

Petty fired back, “I’m outside gangster. Shut the f**k up n***a. You ain’t get no get back for dem n***as killing your people try me if you want p***y.”