Sharon Osbourne is among the celebs weighing in on the Russell Brand controversy.

After Brand was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, Osbourne discussed the allegations during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” alongside her family members.

Brand previously told Rod Stewart that he’d slept with his daughter Kimberley at the 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Referencing the heated encounter, Osbourne — who insisted she “automatically” goes to the woman’s side in instances like this — shared: “The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don’t like, was when he spoke about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of [Rod].

“And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof… You just don’t do that to people’s families, when that father is in the room. He’s done it twice now and that’s the thing that sticks with me.”

Back in 2006, Brand had told the audience: “Here’s to Rod Stewart who had a go at me earlier this year for too much womanizing.

“But then again I did have a go on his daughter,” he added, according to Metro.

Stewart then said on stage, “You went with my daughter, did you? Russell, stand up,” as Brand attempted to give some more information.

For more on the serious allegations against Brand watch the clip below.