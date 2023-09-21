Brazillian soccer star Neymar is again finding himself in the hot waters of infidelity accusations.

The 31-year-old apologized publically on Instagram to his now-pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi in June after being accused of cheating on her, but he’s again facing further relationship scrutiny after a vid of him partying with women at a Spanish nightclub made its rounds on social media.

To make matters worse, the Brazillian supermodel will give birth to her first baby with the footballer in little more than a month.

This time, the Brazillian supermodel, who has modelled for brands like Louis Vuitton and Off-White, is the one who took her thoughts to IG, writing on Wednesday: “Good afternoon, I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment. I thank you all for the messages of love.”

@brunabiancardi/Instagram — Photo: @brunabiancardi/Instagram

The couple have reportedly been together since 2021, and despite briefly breaking up in 2022, were thought to be going strong — especially considering her pregnancy stage.

Neymar is already a dad to 12-year-old son Davi Lucca, whom he brought into the world with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.