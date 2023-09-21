Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood may be struggling to adjust to the rumours that he’s now seeing Kim Kardashian.

After rumours of the NFL athlete, 30, and Kardashian, 42, “hanging out” heated up online headlines earlier this week, the former “Wild ‘N Out” star may be throwing some subtle shade in his direction via Instagram.

Using every model’s fave platform, Woods posted fresh-faced car selfies of herself to her 1.8 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday, where she wrote the cryptic caption: “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Faced Her Biggest Fear On ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Set: ‘I Am So Afraid Of Spiders’

Despite breaking things off and going their separate ways earlier this year, there seems to be no bad blood, as she attended Beckham Jr.’s game at the M&T Bank Stadium with their 1-year-old son, Zydn, last week.

@lolowood_/Instagram Story — Photo: @lolowood_/Instagram Story

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Season 4 Trailer: Tension Between Kim And Kourtney Continues While Khloé, Kendall & Kylie Navigate Being Single

As for Kardashian, she’s been rumoured to be linking up with another NFL superstar — former New England Patriots player Tom Brady — though a source squashed those rumours with ET back in July after they were spotted allegedly flirting at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July bash.

In a change of pace for the media mogul, Kardashian said on galpal Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, “Who’s In My Bathroom?“, that she’s “more into privacy these days” back in June.