Tory Lanez’s mugshot was released as he began his 10-year sentence in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

The Canadian rapper — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was sentenced to a decade behind bars last month after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago.

In this handout photo provided by the California Department of Corrections, Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is photographed for a new booking photo at North Kern State Prison on September 19, 2023 in Delano, California. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images) — California Department of Corrections via Getty Images

Lanez has been in jail since Dec. 23, 2022, when a jury convicted him of first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and having a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The stoic mugshot comes after Complex reported Lanez had got married to Raina Chassagne — with whom he shares 6-year-old son, Kai — while behind bars.

After Lanez’s sentencing was revealed last month, Megan Thee Stallion fired back as she took to the stage at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Megan told the crowd, “I just wanna say – f**k all my haters!” adding: “None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me.”