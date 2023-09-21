Cardi B and Offset are still very much in love.

On Wednesday, Cardi shared a video of the incredible floral arrangement her husband surprised her with for their sixth wedding anniversary.

“Thank you sooo much baby 💕 Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children…” Cardi wrote.

“I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!!😜” she continued.

“MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods…” Cardi added. “I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩Happy anniversary to US.”

Cardi and offset tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017 in a secret ceremony.

They have two children together, 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave.