More details about Ariana Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez have been revealed.

E! News obtained court documents showing Grande asking a Los Angeles court to honour the former couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Grande “asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup,” the site stated that the docs claimed.

The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker also wants “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” as well as “earnings and accumulations earned before, during and after her marriage to be confirmed as separate property,” E! News added.

The documents also stated that Grande had requested that she and Gomez both paid for their attorney’s fees.

Grande listed the pair’s date of separation as February 20, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

ET confirmed earlier this week that Grande and Gomez — who tied the knot in 2021 — had simultaneously filed for divorce.

Their separation was revealed in July and Grande has since been romantically linked to her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.