Tori Spelling surprised her fans and followers on Wednesday as she extended a touching tribute to her mother, Candy Spelling, on her 78th birthday. Tori’s heartfelt gesture comes after years of estrangement and public disagreements between her and her mom.

Taking to Instagram, Tori shared a series of cherished mother-daughter moments, spanning from her childhood to adulthood. In her caption, Tori wrote, “Happy Birthday Mommy. I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star went on to reminisce about “tickle fests” and ice cream fights with her mother and her brother, Randy Spelling, highlighting the special moments that have brought them joy over the years. Tori also acknowledged her mother’s role in shaping her resilience and strength, emphasizing the legacy of strong women in their family.

In her Instagram post, Tori seemingly put to rest any speculation of an ongoing rift with her mother, expressing her continued love for their shared interests, such as watching h

In closing her birthday tribute to her mother, Tori expressed her deep appreciation for the life she and her brother, Randy, were raised in by both her parents.

This heartfelt gesture by Tori Spelling comes after years of strained relations with her mother. The feud intensified after the death of her father, Aaron Spelling, in June 2006. Speculation surrounding the inheritance of her father’s $600 million fortune added fuel to their disagreements, with Tori’s ex-husband, Charlie Shanian, claiming that the inheritance decision exacerbated the conflict. Charlie explained that Tori’s dad had hoped that the inheritance structure would bring Tori and her mother closer together, but it instead caused emotional distress.

Additionally, Charlie alleged that Candy had set up trust funds for her two adult children, which they would eventually receive.

The public eye has been on Candy recently due to her daughter, Tori’s, living situation. Tori and her five children have been residing in a RV at a campsite due to a mold infection, prompting criticism from some fans.

“Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking,” a source told ET. “The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids.”

The 50-year-old actress was photographed staying at a campground in Ventura County, California, where she was seen with all five of her children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — whom she shares with her ex, Dean McDermott.

Tori has faced financial challenges following her separation from Dean, who announced their split in June after 17 years of marriage. Prior to her RV stay, Tori and her children had checked into a $100-per-night motel.

Last month, Tori also took her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was hospitalized for four days. While she did not say what illness she was battling, she did give a shoutout to her children, who she called “strong” and “brave” amid her absence.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much …,” Tori wrote over a photo of her hand, which saw the actress receiving IV fluids. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Tori has since made several public appearances, including 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, with her 90210 co-stars and on QVC with Jennie Garth to promote their home collection, Tori Spelling + Jennie Garth.