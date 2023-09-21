Things are reportedly getting messy between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amid their divorce.

The “Game of Thrones” actress is now suing the Jonas Brothers star, filing a lawsuit in a Manhattan, NYC court on Thursday requesting to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” documents obtained by ET stated.

Turner suggested in the docs that the “wrongful retention” began on September 20.

She also stated that she and Jonas had agreed over Christmas 2022 that they would make England their “forever home” and would start looking for schools for their eldest daughter, Willa, 3.

“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the documents stated.

Jonas filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage.

The exes were said to have found the perfect home in the English countryside, putting their Miami estate up for sale and beginning a long-term rental contract ahead of hopefully purchasing the U.K. property.

The docs claimed that the pair officially relocated to England on April 10, 2023, before Turner began filming “Joan”.

Turner and Jonas — who tied the knot in 2019 — reportedly agreed “with hesitation” that their two daughters would travel with the singer as he has more time in the day to spend with the kids than Turner would filming.

“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the suit continued, adding that having the kids on tour would only be a “temporary arrangement.”

The divorce was said to have “happened very suddenly” following an argument on August 15, according to the docs.

The suit claimed Turner found out about the divorce “from the media” four days after Jonas filed for divorce on September 1.

Turner — who met Jonas to discuss the separation two weeks after the filing — claimed in the docs that she “reiterated” their former plan to move to the U.K. during the meeting. She’s now accusing Jonas of withholding the kids’ passports.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports,” the suit alleged. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Turner was said to have filed the suit after Jonas’ attorney confirmed on September 19 that he wouldn’t return the passports or give his consent for their kids to move to the U.K.

The suit comes after Turner and Jonas shared a joint statement earlier this month, which read: “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.’

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’” the statement added.