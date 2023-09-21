Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have been hanging out, but it’s “nothing serious,” a source has said.

An insider told The Messenger of the “Love Story” hitmaker, “She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious.

“She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week.

“He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

The source added: “They are seeing where things go,” sharing of Swift: “Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with,” saying that she’s “in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

A source recently told ET of the romance rumours, “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

Back in July on his podcast, “New Heights”, Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Swift during a performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the 33-year-old NFL pro shared. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”