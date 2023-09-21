Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has entered the “AHS” universe.

On Wednesday, the reality star made her debut in the premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate”, and her performance is already controversial.

“Tell [them] to suck my c**t!” Kardashian says when she first shows up, setting the tone for her performance.

Critic Coleman Spilde, writing for The Daily Beast, said, “Her affected line readings and familiar face might make it hard to take the show completely seriously, but that’s exactly what ‘AHS’ needs: a season that has given up on trying to be anything more than good, campy fun.”

In the series, Kardashian plays Siobhan, the publicist for Emma Roberts’ Anna, a former CW star turned indie movie favourite.

USA Today critic Patrick Ryan said that Kardashian “cleverly leans into that Valley girl persona.”

Many fans, though, didn’t seem to agree with the praise for Kardashian’s arrival in the show.

I’m not into Kim at all #AHS — Brooke Palmer (@Bravoaddict) September 21, 2023

Kim sucks at acting. Why is she on this? Ruined it for me #AHS #AHSDelicate — Kaylee 🌵 (@kaylee_gold) September 21, 2023

I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a valiant, open-minded watch but… I can’t. 😖 Kim K is an objectively terrible actress. Ryan Murphy didn’t write a new story or even screenwrite the adaptation. AND then when I think @Andy can save us, he & Emma namedrop Sandoval. SMH — 👑Lu (@chilltowncrown) September 21, 2023

Guys I’m so ducking confused what is the new plot of AHS?? Why is Kim kardashian here??? — 0HN0 (@0HG0D0HN0) September 18, 2023

The lighting and color theory are amazing this season and @KimKardashian is doing so good! #AHSDelicate — Brendan McWhirk (@BackToBrendan) September 21, 2023

Idc what people say Kim Kardashian is doing amazing sweetie in AHS 😂❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/kWItN8uQGB — ShitJessSays. (@jaymeowbaby) September 21, 2023

Some fans were into Kardashian’s performance.

give kim kardashian an academy award immediately. #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/cEIQ5giS6c — s x (@shxacrdngx) September 21, 2023