Kim Kardashian has entered the “AHS” universe.

On Wednesday, the reality star made her debut in the premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate”, and her performance is already controversial.

“Tell [them] to suck my c**t!” Kardashian says when she first shows up, setting the tone for her performance.

Critic Coleman Spilde, writing for The Daily Beast, said, “Her affected line readings and familiar face might make it hard to take the show completely seriously, but that’s exactly what ‘AHS’ needs: a season that has given up on trying to be anything more than good, campy fun.”

In the series, Kardashian plays Siobhan, the publicist for Emma Roberts’ Anna, a former CW star turned indie movie favourite.

USA Today critic Patrick Ryan said that Kardashian “cleverly leans into that Valley girl persona.”

Many fans, though, didn’t seem to agree with the praise for Kardashian’s arrival in the show.

Some fans were into Kardashian’s performance.