The Swifties are dragging Elon Musk.

As Swift, currently on a break from her record-breaking, billion-dollar-grossing Eras Tour, gears up to release the re-recording of her 2014 megasmash “1989”, she received some marketing advice from the tech entrepreneur.

The pop superstar had rolled out promotion for “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” with Google, creating a sequence of puzzles and minigames to reveal the new unreleased tracks on the upcoming release.

“Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all),” tweeted the 12-time Grammy winner, when suddenly Musk popped up in her replies.

I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.” That’s all it took for the Swifties to attack.

“Owner of failing social media platform would like one of the biggest musicians on the planet to help it stay relevant,” one person shared. “Elon is desperate, isn’t he? And the world knows it.”

Another fan posted a 2010s meme of Demi Lovato begging a superfan to leave her sister alone.

“Elon Musk thinks Taylor Swift needs his advice on how to market herself and make her music popular. Because of course he does,” remarked another X user.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is a part of the starlet’s ongoing re-release of her catalogue after music manager Scooter Braun purchased her royalties — without her knowledge or consent — in 2019.

Some of the track titles have already generated online hype, including an eyebrow-raising song called “Sl*t!”

The re-release will grace listeners on Oct. 27, 2023.