New court documents have revealed more about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ split.

According to the docs obtained by ET, the Game of Thrones actress filed a petition in a New York court on Thursday to sue Jonas for the “immediate return” of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

A timeline of the pair’s relationship also reveals more about the breakdown of their marriage, with Turner claiming she found out that Jonas had filed for divorce through the media.

“The breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly,” the docs state. “The parties had an argument on Aug. 15, 2023. On or about Sept. 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida. On or about Sept. 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce.”