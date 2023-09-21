Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sofía Vergara is in charge.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the new series “Griselda”, from the creators of “Narcos”, in which the former “Modern Family” star plays the leader of a drug cartel.

READ MORE: First Look At Sofía Vergara’s Dark Makeover As Infamous Drug Lord Griselda Blanco In Upcoming Netflix Series ‘Griselda’

Photo: Netflix

“‘Griselda’ is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” the official description reads. “In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.”

Photo: Netflix

The short teaser opens with Vergara, in voice-over, saying, “I heard that you like my product,” over shots of drugs being packaged.

“We can make a lot of money together,” she continues.

When a man asks her, “Who is the one in charge?” she simply glares at him.

READ MORE: Sofía Vergara Says She’s Having A Year of Change Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Griselda. Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 104 of Griselda. Cr. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2023

Created by Eric Newman & Doug Miro & Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard, the series also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappen, Martín Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Vanessa Ferlito.

“Griselda” premieres January 25.