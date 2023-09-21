Oprah Winfrey has revealed her thoughts on people using the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

The star spoke out about her weight loss journey as she recently hosted “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight” panel alongside obesity specialists Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr. Melanie Jay, and psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman in New York City.

Winfrey — who is a board member and shareholder for WeightWatchers — shared, “Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in?

“That should be your choice… Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out,'” she added, according to People.

Winfrey underwent double knee surgery in 2021, with her revealing she’d had the op a year later.

Winfrey recalled being “shamed in the tabloids every week about for 25 years” during the panel for “not having the willpower” when it came to losing weight.

As she revealed she’d undergone knee surgery in October 2022, Winfrey vowed to remain active once she was back on her feet.

She said during a previous “The Life You Want” episode, “I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November.

“When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

