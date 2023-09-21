George Clooney wants to see a fair deal for writers and actors.

Speaking at the Digital X digital congress in Germany, the Oscar-winning actor shared his support for the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

“No one wants to hear me talk about being unfair, right?” Clooney said, in video from the event. “Because I’m very… I’ve had a very lucky career.”

He continued, “But our industry in 160,000 actors, for instance, and they’re struggling to make a living just to eat. so, and they weren’t and many of them were making a very decent living before doing the exact same job. So, it’s right to stand up. I think we’re going to get through this soon.”

Clooney did look ahead to the potential end for the strikes, and what he’d like to see as an outcome.

“My hope is – I feel as if everybody understands that it’s time to get on with it,” he said. “But we’re all in support of a decent and fair wage. That seems fair, you know, along the way.”

The actor added, “And I think a lot of actors who have been very successful over time have been pitching in to try and make sure that we’re part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

In fact, Clooney and actress Meryl Streep led a donation campaign over the summer, giving $1 million each, and with many big name stars giving millions more, in support of striking workers.

On July 14, when SAG-AFTRA went on strike, joining the WGA who had been striking since May, Clooney said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “This is an inflection point in our industry. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors, that journey starts now.”