Orlando Bloom provided a sweet glimpse into his relationship with daughter Daisy.

Sharing a screenshot of himself on Instagram, while talking to his daughter on FaceTime, Bloom wrote: “Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I’m talking to a cast of Disney characters 😂🤣😍.”

Daisy, age 3, is not seen in the picture. Instead, it looks like the actor is speaking with a number of Disney Princesses.

Bloom shares daughter Daisy with Katy Perry with whom he became engaged in 2016. Before rekindling their romance in 2018, the pair divorced in 2017. Perry accepted Bloom’s proposal on Valentine’s Day of 2019.

Along with Daisy, Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr have a 12-year-old son named Flynn. Following their 2013 divorce, the ex-couples have continued to be friendly.