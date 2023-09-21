The 32-year-old singer didn’t hold back when answering a question about her filmmaker husband.

Rita Ora left viewers stunned during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” when she playfully described her husband, acclaimed director Taika Waititi, as a “sex god.” The candid moment occurred when Andy asked Rita to describe the aura of her showbiz pals, including Justin Bieber and Cardi B. While Rita had no trouble sharing insights about others, she found herself momentarily stumped when it came to characterizing her director beau.

Amid giggles and laughter, Rita blurted out, “Just… just… sex god,” prompting amusement not only from the studio audience but also from her fellow guest, DJ and producer Diplo.

Last month, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a sweet way — by finally spilling the details of their intimate ceremony.

Opening up about their special day to Vogue, the couple admitted that they’ve been enjoying all the misinformation that has spread like wildfire about their nuptials across the internet. After sparking romance rumors in April 2021, when Rita shared a pic of herself hugging the director, the 32-year-old singer and 48-year-old filmmaker generally played their cards close to their chest when it came to sharing their relationship.

They made their red carpet debut in August 2021 at the premiere of Suicide Squad before engagement rumors began swirling in June 2022 after they’d been together for more than a year. So it’s no surprise that fans have been speculating about how the couple formally tied the knot.

“It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Rita shared. “And, I love that we now get to share what really happened–and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!”

Taika revealed that Rita proposed to him while the pair was on vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022, to which he “said yes instantly.”

The couple shared that they planned an impromptu wedding to be held in Los Angeles a few weeks after the proposal on Aug. 4. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” the Thor: Love and Thunder director clarified. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends… There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom.”

The bride wore a Tom Ford dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, which she said was especially important to her because of her personal friendship with the designer. “He’s now one of my close friends, and I adore and admire him so much. To get married in his dress was a dream come true,” she explained. “I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy.”

Last month, the singer released a music video for her new single, “You & I,” featuring footage from the couple’s wedding day.

It’s the second video inspired by her relationship with the filmmaker. In January, the video for her single, “You Only Love Me,” dropped, which was inspired by Rita’s experience of feeling vulnerable at the start of her romantic journey with the director.

It was during her promo tour for the video’s premiere that the singer confirmed that she and Taika tied the knot in August. During an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast, Rita told listeners that she is “officially off the market,” and described her wedding day as “perfect” and “special.”

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she added.

This marriage marks the first for Rita, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It’s Taika’s second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu.

