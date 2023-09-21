Lizzo’s spokesman fired back as the singer was hit with another lawsuit; this time from someone working in the tour wardrobe department.

In court docs obtained by ET on Thursday, Asha Daniels — who was hired by Amanda Nomura to join Lizzo’s 2023 tour — had filed legal docs stating she was made to work extremely long hours, forced to hear racist and fatphobic comments and more.

However, Lizzo’s spokesman, Stefan Friedman, insisted, “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honour by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

He added, “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

In the suit, Daniels claimed she was sometimes made to work from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., adding that there were times she was refused breaks, as well.

Daniels accused Nomura of calling Black women on tour “dumb,” “useless” and “fat,” as well as stating Nomura told her she wasn’t allowed to dress sexy around Lizzo because the singer would reportedly get jealous when her boyfriend was around other beautiful women.

The suit stated Nomura once rolled a clothing rack over Daniels’ ankle, making it swell up. However, when she turned up to work in Crocs, she was allegedly told to put on tennis shoes.

Daniels claimed she told Lizzo’s management team and said the singer’s tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, suggested she film Nomura’s behaviour. However, Daniels thought that was unethical, the docs stated.

Daniels was said to have told Gugliotta everything and believed her concerns made it to Lizzo. But, she was then fired before her contract was set to end.

Daniels claimed the experience has left her with ongoing anxiety and PTSD, as well as migraines, ocular distortions, brain fog and fatigue.

Lizzo is already being sued by three of her former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — with them accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things.

The “Juice” hitmaker released a statement regarding the lawsuit last month, in which she said, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”