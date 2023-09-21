Click to share this via email

Jack Osbourne is married!

On Thursday, the 37-year-old former reality star revealed he and fiancée Aree Gearhart had tied the knot in a private ceremony.

“Something really cool happened,” he tweeted. “I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.”

Osbourne also shared a wedding photo of the two of them standing in tall grass under a canopy of trees.

Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing women I’ve ever met. All in. pic.twitter.com/0Q4hBDmxH8 — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) September 21, 2023

The couple went public with their relationship in November 2019 at the American Music Awards.

Osbourne proposed to Gearhart in December 2021, announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” he wrote at the time. “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.”

They welcomed their first child together in 2022.

Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three children.