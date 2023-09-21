Who could forget the classic road trip film about three childhood friends (Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning) who head off on a cross country trip with handsome hunk Ben (Anson Mount) in the driver's seat. Romance quickly blossoms for Ben and Spears' Lucy, who discovers that she's "Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman".

Here’s a treat for all Britney Spears fans.

Britney’s coming-of-age picture “Crossroads” is scheduled to return to theatres next month, 21 years after its first release.

Supporters of Spears will be able to watch “Crossroads” in theatres all around the world on October 23 and October 25. In order to coincide with the Oct. 24 release of Spears’ autobiography, “The Woman in Me,” Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment, and RCA Records are reissuing the film.

The movie “Crossroads” will be shown in 875 theatres in 24 countries and have a bonus sing-along with two Spears songs that were in the movie but were never seen on a large screen. The “Crossroads” goods line will also debut in conjunction with the re-release, and it will contain replicas of the cast’s clothing items as well as tops, sweatshirts and jackets that are inspired by the movie.

CROSSROADS, Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, 2002 — Photo: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

The three of Lucy (Spears), Mimi (Manning), and Kit (Saldaa) are the focus of “Crossroads” as they drive across the country learning more about themselves and their friendship. “Crossroads” was an economic success, earning $61.1 million overall at global box offices.