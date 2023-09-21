On the heels of her Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Shakira graces the cover of Billboard’s Annual Latin Power Players Issue.

In her cover story, the “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker gets candid on being in a “survival stage” in her life and being a single mom following her split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué amid allegations of his infidelity.

“Now I’m in a survival stage. Like, just get your head above water.”

“I feel like a cat with more than nine lives. Whenever I think I can’t get any better, I suddenly get a second wind,” the now-single mom of two said of life’s ups and downs. “I’ve gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again. Now I’m in a survival stage. Like, just get your head above water. And it’s a reflection stage. And a stage of working very hard and when I have time with my children, really spend it with them.”

Shakira for Billboard — Photography: Ruven Afanador

“Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of being a pop star aren’t compatible,” the 46-year-old added while telling Billboard of the challenges that come with balancing the two. “I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill. When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

Nonetheless, Shakira — who managed to channel her personal pain into her music, including her biggest hits in years like “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with its powerful feminist mantra “Women don’t cry; we make money” — is still managing to find happiness and balance in her new life.

“[Happiness is] reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment.”

“You subtract on one end and add on the other. It’s pure mathematics… Sometimes I think happiness isn’t for everyone. Happiness is a luxury, a commodity… I don’t think everyone has access to happiness,” she explained, admitting: “It’s reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment.

“There are moments of happiness, distraction, moments of reflection. There are also still moments of nostalgia,” she said, “and my music right now feeds off that cocktail.”

Last week, Shakira was honoured with the 2023 Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, where she looked back on her career and thanked fans while accepting the award. She also performed several of her hits in a show-stopping 10-minute long performance.

Looking ahead, the celebrated star has plans for a new album and a global tour in 2024. For more on Shakira’s new life in Miami and finding catharsis through her art, check out her full Billboard interview, here.