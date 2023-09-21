The Bachelor franchise just got a facelift.

On Thursday, Variety shared a first look at the assembled cast of “The Golden Bachelor”, including star Gerry Turner and the women looking for love.

“Here’s your first look at #TheGoldenBachelor Gerry Turner and the 22 women competing for his heart on their first night at the Bachelor Mansion,” the caption read.

With a 72-year-old star, the producers of “The Golden Bachelor” hope to shake up the long- running franchise.

Described as “the first-ever senior citizen dating show” by Variety, the series cast is comprised entire of stars in their 60s and 70s.

“The reaction is bigger than anything we could have dreamed of,” ABC executive Rob Mills said of the advance buzz for the show, which was announced in May. “Instinctually, we knew this had the opportunity to really touch a nerve, and become something bigger than even ‘The Bachelor.’”

He added, “It’s a universal concept. We all want love, and this is a different way — we’ve never told a later-in-life love story. It’s a long life, and a lot of people have these second acts.”

Turner also spoke to Variety, recalling how he first applied for the show, well before the pandemic hit.

“I was at a period where I wasn’t dating anyone,” he said. “I was feeling kind of down on my luck and I saw the ad, and I mentioned it to my daughters. They’re big fans of the show, and they got me watching the show and they said, ‘Dad, you should do it!’”

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Sept. 28.