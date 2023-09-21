The upcoming concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which will hit theatres on October 13, is expected to have a strong opening weekend, according to industry observers.

Several reports indicate that the movie’s opening weekend domestic take might reach $75 million. According to some sources, the movie might gross more than $100 million, with predictions as high as $125 million. It is significant to highlight that given that concert pictures are very uncommon in the market, tracking their financial results poses special obstacles. A $75 million opening for the movie “Barbie” was also predicted, which ended up earning an astounding $162 million.

The movie capturing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour aims to be a cultural landmark and has been compared to the successful “Barbie” movie, which predominantly drew female viewers. In order to avoid going up against “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” head-to-head, a number of films with modest budgets have intentionally shifted their release dates.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” got a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, allowing the 12-time Grammy winner to promote the film. Till November 9 in Buenos Aires, Swift won’t perform live again as part of her Eras Tour.