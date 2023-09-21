Andy Cohen and Emma Roberts shaded Tom Sandoval during the premiere episode of “American Horror Story: Delicate”.

In a surprise cameo, Cohen — who appeared as himself — welcomed Roberts’ character — actress Anna Alcott — to his late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live” after Alcott finally landed a one-on-one interview she longed for.

The two chatted about Alcott’s new movie “The Auteur”, with Cohen applauding the actress’ role: “It’s so good it seems that any actress would kill for it.”

READ MORE: Angelica Ross Says Emma Roberts Apologized To Her For Allegedly Being Transphobic On ‘AHS’ Set

“You’re absolutely right. And I did kill someone for the part… But I can’t tell you who,” she replied, to which Cohen said, “that was gonna be my next question.”

“I can give you a hint though,” she then teased before whispering the clue: “No one will miss him!”

That’s when Cohen roasted the “Vanderpump Rules” star, telling Alcott, “I know, Tom Sandoval.”

“Uh, no! But I f**ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show,” the actress joked about her “WWHL” appearance.

The dig at Sandoval — following his scandal for cheating on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their “VPR” co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss — was captured in a video — seen below — shared to a pop culture news-themed Instagram account, which Cohen shared to his Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Rachel Leviss Takes Aim At Andy Cohen For Pushing ‘Damaging’ Claims That She Was ‘Heavily Medicated’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Though Alcott didn’t actually sleep with Sandoval, she landed the interview with Cohen thanks to her publicist Siobhan Corbyn, portrayed by Kim Kardashian. The role marks Kardashian’s “American Horror Story” debut, while Roberts returns to the series franchise in season 12 as Anna Alcott. The actress first appeared in seasons 3 and 4 as Madison Montgomery and Maggie Esmerelda, respectively. She later rejoined “AHS” in season 7, portraying Serena Belinda, and went on to star in the following two seasons.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Faced Her Biggest Fear On ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Set: ‘I Am So Afraid Of Spiders’

“AHS: Delicate” — adapted from the book, Delicate Condition — follows Anna, who, “after multiple failed attempts of IVF, wants nothing more than to start a family,” per the synopsis. “As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.