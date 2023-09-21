Headliner Lorde brought her own stage setup to the fest, a large rotating staircase that she occasionally sang from. Fans were enraptured and hanging on the Kiwi singer-songwriter’s every word, singing along to hits including “Royals”, “Green Light” and plenty of tracks from her latest “LP” — including the title track, which was arguably the festival’s largest singalong.

After releasing her album “Solar Power” two years ago, Lorde is currently working on new songs while simultaneously coping with heartbreak and a mystery illness.

The New Zealand artist disclosed that she has been living in London since May in an email to her followers. She avoided giving specifics but made it clear that she was there writing fresh content.

“Things feel clear here,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen many friends; mostly, I’m alone with my thoughts. I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making. I’m starting to miss my friends and family, like a vitamin I’m deficient in. Soon I’ll be going back to New York, and then home.”

She also disclosed that she had health problems that have been making her unwell frequently.

“My body is really inflamed, it’s trying to tell me something and I’m trying to support it but nothing seems to help and I get frustrated. My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times,” she revealed. “The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15, I stopped taking it 5 days ago. Gonna see how it goes.”

She also opened up about her recent feelings of heartbreak, writing, “I’m living with heartbreak again. It’s different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember. I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.”