Matthew McConaughey, who is looking forward to the release of his book “Just Because,” caught up with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey.

McConaughey chatted about his son Levi joining Instagram and how he feels about it. Levi posted a picture of himself reading his dad’s book “Just Because.”

McConaughey was asked about his son posting a picture of his book and his hopes about Levi using social media.

“He’s doing some cool things that I think are worth sharing.”

“It is a real and true means… real true currency in lives. Not just kids lives but adults lives, too. There’s actually some people, whether it’s an influencer or whatever, you make some good money as well. [He’s] a very considerate young man and a cool young guy that he’s doing some cool things that I think are worth sharing, and it’s long as he tells his story… and tells it honestly, even if he’s confused about something, he tells it honestly that’s fine.”

McConaughey also shared that he just doesn’t want him to find his own identity through the lens of social media.

“I don’t believe for children or adults to get our sense of identity based off of a response of something that we dispatch.”

“It happens with so many young people. They are finding out their own identity from the response of the social media world — most of the people are strangers anyway — and a lot of them may not have your best interest in mind and you don’t know. So it’s not healthy,” he says.

“I don’t believe for children or adults — because we’re guilty of it as well — to get our sense of significance, our sense of identity based off of a response of something that we dispatch and we’re waiting to see, like I want to see what the world thinks. And it comes back with children. If it comes back, thumbs up they’re confident that day. If it comes back thumbs down then they’re have a bad day, they get sad. I think we have to remember who’s wag and who,” McConaughey adds.

Levi is definitely excited for his dad’s next book and he “can’t wait to see what he does next.”