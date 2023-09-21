Last month, Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves revealed that her mother-in-law used to “test” her at the start of their relationship; now, McConaughey is reacting to his mom’s former strategy.

During a podcast interview last month, Alves explained how McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe — nicknamed “Ma Mac” by the family — would do “all kinds of stuff” to her when she entered the picture, including calling Alves by the actor’s exes names.

“You don’t get into the McConaughey family easily.”

While speaking to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey in a new interview, McConaughey admitted it’s true, explaining: “My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily.”

“My family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favourite drink.”

“We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something,” he continued. “Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favourite drink, ‘You’re welcome back.’ So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed.”

The “Interstellar” star, 53, then explained how his wife eventually broke through with “Ma Mac.”

“Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right,'” he recalled their conversation.

Turning the table, McConaughey is unsure whether he and Alves will use the same “testing” strategy with their own kids.

“Navigating is not going to be perfect, but I think we’ll work it out.”

“We’ll see. We’re just coming on the beginning of this stuff. You know what I mean? Talk to me in about three years, and I’ll have a better answer for,” he said of his kids’ future dating lives. “…Navigating is not going to be perfect, but I think we’ll work it out.”

McConaughey and Alves began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2012. They share three kids together — Levi, 15, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10.